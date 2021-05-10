KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Another round of rain and storms ahead

While the rest of this evening will remain fairly quiet across the Big Country, as we move into the overnight hours and Tuesday we’re picking up a large chance for seeing some scattered to widespread showers and storms across the Big Country.

Tonight: Cool temps prevail as overnight lows bottom out in the lower to mid 50s. Rain chances will begin to pick up pushing further into morning hours Tuesday, but whatever does develop in the overnight hours could produce some thunder and lightning and some hail at times.

Tuesday: Expect a cloudy, cool and potentially stormy day at times. Widespread showers and storms will push through the area, with on and off moderate to heavy rain a possibility. The chance of severe storms remains fairly low, with hail being the biggest threat at times. High temps will stay cool in the 60s, with cloud cover and a slight breeze of up to 25 mph possible. It’s a “grab an umbrella” kind of day!

Future Weather Discussion: Rain chances will linger into Wednesday, with the severe threat falling off as well. After that, a drier and warmer forecast is back in for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend.