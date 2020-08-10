KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Borderline extreme heat on the way

I wish I could say the hottest weather is behind us but for now, temperatures are expected to climb back into the low to mid 100s by the end of the week.

Tonight: Mild and warm temperatures tonight are expected as we get down just into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Chalk it up to a stubborn high pressure system but today will be nearly identical to Monday. High temps will top out around the century mark again give or take a couple of degrees. Winds are expected to be a little on the windy side again at around 15 to 25 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: Get ready for a hot, windy and sunny rest of the week! High temps will top out as high as 107° by Friday before we get a little bit of a break by next weekend and early next week. Rain chances are slim to none for this week but do begin to pick up by Sunday and early next week! So there is a little light at the end of this tunnel of heat and sunshine.