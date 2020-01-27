KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Brace yourself, Winter is coming!

In all seriousness though, our next big cold front is on our doorstep and will be pushing through the Big Country tomorrow morning. This will drop temps by as much as 40 degrees by tomorrow afternoon/evening from today!

Tonight: Overall a fairly mild night is sticking around. Temps will stay in the low to mid 50s for most of us, with the chillier temps expected to be in the northern parts of the Big Country. Winds will stay a bit breezy overnight around 20 to 25 mph mostly. Skies will begin to fill overnight with clouds and potentially a few light showers at times.

Tuesday: Kicking off the day with the cold front, it’s likely you’ll see the “warmest” temperatures in the morning hours before that front reaches the area. I’m expecting most of the Big Country to start out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. After that, we’ll be consistently trending downward into the low 30s by tomorrow night so make sure you’ve got a heavy jacket heading off to work or school tomorrow morning! Winds are going to stay strong all day around 20 to 30 mph throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: After that cold front comes through the area tomorrow morning, temperatures will continue to drop through the next couple of days. 50s and 40s the rest of the week for afternoon highs with a nice rebound by the upcoming weekend. Winds are also going to slow down by Wednesday so while it will be chilly, it’s also going to be calm which will help a little bit at least!