KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Cold front, rain chances dot the forecast!

After a record breaking day of heat across the Big Country we get a little bit of relief heading into this second week of the school year!

Tonight: A warm and mild night overall with overnight lows dropping into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will slow a bit but still remain around 10 to 20 mph the entire night.

Tuesday: Grab an umbrella when you head out for the day! We’ve got a 30 to 40% chance of seeing some scattered to widespread showers and even a few storms. High temperatures will still reach into the mid 90s for most of us, with pockets of cooler air floating around in the afternoon hours thanks to rain in some areas.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move further into the back end of August, temperatures are looking to be a little more seasonal to moderate in the mid 90s mostly. Depending on rain chances, we could even see some afternoon highs in the upper 80s!