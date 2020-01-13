KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Crazy temperature roller-coaster by the end of the week!

As we move further into January, the possibility of winter actually starting up and kicking in is becoming more and more of a certainty. It’s been a mild start overall with almost the entire month so far staying at or above seasonal temperatures. Later this week, we’ve got a pair of cold fronts introducing rain chances and wildly swinging temperatures to the Big Country.

Tonight: We’ve got a fairly chilly but seasonally mild night on the way. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s generally, with our northern counties a little cooler and our southern counties a little more mild. Winds will persist throughout the overnight hours around 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph are still expected.

Tuesday: If you didn’t think it was possible, I think today will be even nicer than Monday! Afternoon temps are climbing even higher back to mostly the mid 70s which is a few degrees warmer than Monday. Skies will certainly have clouds throughout the day but I’m not expecting a grey dreary day or anything like that. Winds will relax to less than 30 mph the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: The forecast later this week has me concerned for those sensitive to temperatures changes – allergy sufferers included. While we’ll remain nice and pleasant through Wendesday, a pair of cold fronts – one on Wednesday evening and another on Friday – will really throw us for a loop. Temperatures will fluctuate up and down 20 degrees for 3 to 4 days in a row. We will get a brief break from the winds on Wednesday, but not for long, as stronger gusts will move back in by Thursday.