KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Even warmer tomorrow before our next cold front arrives

Unseasonably warm temperatures are in store as we move into Tuesday. This will give way to a cold front by Wednesday that will knock high temps back down closer to seasonal and below seasonal at times.

Tonight: Temperatures will hover around the 40 degree mark for a lot of the area. Winds relax slightly to around 5 to 15 mph and clear skies remain.

Tuesday: Unusually warm temperatures are trying to make up for the last week and a half of sub-freezing temperatures across the area! High temps are expected to reach into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s at times. Winds will stay gusty at times at around 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: This warm weather will stick around for another day before yet another cold front passes through on Wednesday, dropping our temps for a few days at least. Rain chances will kick off on Thursday and stay scattered/isolated for now throughout the weekend and early next week. A brief warm up through next weekend and we’re gearing up for potentially a second cold front as we kick off the month of March next week.