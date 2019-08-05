KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Heat wave is settling in for the week!

Get ready.. Get set.. Stay inside! The hottest weather of the year so far is expected cook the Big Country later this week as a heat wave settles in for the southern U.S.

Tonight: Mild and humid is the name of the game, with overnight lows settling into the mid to upper 70s. Winds are staying light with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: A hot afternoon is in store, with high temps reaching the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds won’t be much of a factor, staying light and variable around 5 to 10 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure is settling in as we move into this first full week of August. High temps will climb further into the triple digits, with afternoons swelling as high as 105°+. No widespread rain chances in the next 7 days, continuing our already month long streak of no rain in Abilene and a good portion of the Big Country as well.