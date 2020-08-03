KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Hot August weather is on the way!

Here we go into the month of August! I know today was pretty wet and cool but don’t worry, the heat is coming!

Tonight: A fairly cool night with low temps expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s for most. Winds will relax a bit to around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Here comes the heat! High temps are expected to climb back close to the upper 90s and lower 100s for the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to ramp up to around 15 to 25 mph and get even stronger as we move into the rest of the week.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure is settling in for the foreseeable future across the state of Texas. Winds will ramp up to as high as 30 to 40 mph at times and high temps will climb to the low to mid 100s for several days in a row. Make sure you’re prepared for more as we move into the week ahead.