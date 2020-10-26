KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Ice storm and freezing temperatures as we move into the overnight hours and Tuesday

It’s been a while since I’ve seen a cold front as strong as this and as early as this. Widespread rain chances will lead to potentially widespread freezing rain and sleet overnight tonight to our northern and central counties, as well as mixed precip for our southern counties and the Heartland.

Tonight: Overnight temperatures are going to vary a bit, with the Heartland/southern half of the Big Country expecting temperatures around 32-36 degrees. Abilene will see overnight temperatures get to around 30 degrees and our far northern counties expecting around 26-30 degrees.

Widespread rain will begin again for the majority of the Big Country beginning at or before 10pm-Midnight tonight. This will quickly transition into freezing rain or sleet for those areas at or below the freezing mark at 32 degrees. Accumulation on overpasses and elevated surfaces will occur first, and then begin to build on other surfaces such as roadways. Accumulations will vary, but the further north you live the more ice you should be expecting. Ice accumulation totals could be as high as 1″ in the most affected areas.

Tuesday: It’s going to be a cold day overall, with much of the area expecting to remain at or slightly above freezing in the low to mid 30s all day. Winds will make it feel as cold as the low teens throughout the day. Rain/mixed precip will be rather persistent throughout the day, either in the form of light to moderate showers or simply mist and drizzle. Icy roads could remain an issue for some all day depending on temperatures throughout the day.