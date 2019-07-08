KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: More heat and a few rain chances

As we move into the second week of July we’ve got even hotter temperatures and just a few more chances for rain for the Big Country.

Tonight: We’ve got another mild and humid night in store with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 70s. Winds will stay a light breeze around 10 to 20 mph and any rain chances will end before midnight for the Big Country.

Tuesday: Heat advisories are already being issued for extreme heat for both Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are going to top out in the lower 100s, with heat index values reaching the mid 100s at the hottest parts of the day. Winds are going to help a tad, out of the south around 10 to 20 mph all day. We could see some isolated pop-up showers and storms by the afternoon/early evening hours.

Future Weather Discussion: The tropics are heating up and could impact parts of Texas by this coming weekend and early next week. Even if an actual tropical storm doesn’t form, there will be a massive influx of moisture into the atmosphere and that could help spark some showers and storms around parts of the Big Country. Temperatures will also be on the decline after Wednesday thanks to a weakening of high pressure over the Big Country.