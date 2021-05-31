KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: More rain and storms ahead for the first week of June

KRBC Weather

After a not so dry and sunny Memorial Day today, we’re sticking with a wet and rainy forecast at times over the next 5 to 7 days as we push into the month of June tomorrow.

Tonight: More on and off showers and even a storm or two are likely to stick around overnight. Low temps will stay around 60 degrees with plenty of cloud cover and calm winds hanging around.

Tuesday: Rain chances will begin to dry up by tomorrow around lunchtime, leading to a slightly warmer afternoon and a few breaks in the skies for some sunshine at times. High temps are climbing into the 70s again tomorrow with generally more pleasant and drier weather.

