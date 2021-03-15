KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: More severe storms possible tomorrow before a quiet rest of the week settles in

It’s that time of year where just about any rain and storm chances we get come with a side of strong to severe as well! After a round of strong and severe storms on Saturday of this past week, we’re looking ahead to another round Tuesday afternoon that could throw up a few more storms across the area.

Tonight: Temperatures are staying mild thanks to increasing humidity as winds calm down and clouds develop overhead. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 50s.

Tuesday: Another sticky and warm day is on the way. High temperatures will top out around the 80 degree mark. Winds will ramp up to around 30 to 35 mph gusts at times with clouds remaining thick throughout the day. As we move into the afternoon and evening hours, expect some showers and storms to develop mostly in the southeastern counties and another possible cluster in the northern half of the Big Country. Some of these could approach strong to severe levels with straight-line winds of up to or more than 60 mph and hail larger than 1″ at times.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move into the second half of March we have a quieter forecast in store. For now, our next round of strong to severe storms tomorrow is the only round expected for at least the next 5 days with another possible shot heading into next weekend. This week is also going to be quite windy, with peak wind gusts at times upwards of 40 mph or so. Skies clear out after a cold front on Wednesday that will help cool us down closer to more seasonal/typical high temps for this time of year.