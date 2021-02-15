KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: No thawing out yet, more wintry precip possible over the next 48 hours

After record snowfall across the area on Sunday, and near record low temperatures to go with it, we’ve got little chance to thaw out before another round of possible wintry weather moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tonight: Extremely cold temperatures are sticking around. Overnight lows are going to drop down into the 0° range again but with much calmer winds sticking around. Skies stay clear.

Tuesday: Afternoon high temps are going to spike up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some of the Big Country could see above freezing temperatures for the first time in almost a week, but not everyone will reach that point. Skies stay mostly sunny until the evening hours when another round of light wintry precip moves through the area. Chances for this are 20%.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move further into this week temperatures will begin to rise quickly. However, freezing high temps are still expected until Thursday before we start to see some chances at thawing out the area. Wednesday will be our next real chance at seeing precip again. This won’t be as clean as the snow event we just saw, with more chances for freezing rain and sleet as well as snow expected across the Big Country at times. This will add insult to injury in terms of creating more slick/icy conditions on top of the existing ones we’re seeing already.