KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Overnight rain and storms likely across the area

A line of storms is expected to push into the area beginning around midnight tonight. This line could be strong to severe at times with a slight risk of severe weather for our western/northwestern counties and a marginal risk for the more central counties including Abilene.

Tonight: Mild and humid is the name of the game. Rain and storms will likely begin out west and move east into the Big Country starting around midnight. Straight-line winds and some hail is likely to be the biggest threat from the entire line of storms as it pushes through. Low temps are bottoming out around the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloud type of sky all day. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon but not much substance in terms of rainfall expected. High temps will reach up into the 80s for most of the area as well.