KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Potentially record cold settling in over the next few days

Thanks to yet another twist and turn from Mother Nature we’re getting a shot at breaking another record across parts of the Big Country heading into the middle of this week coming up.

Tonight: Chilly temps move in as most of the Big Country hits the mid to low 40s. Winds relax slightly to around 5 to 15 mph all night with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: A morning cold front will move north to south, cooling temperatures in its wake. Most of the Big Country will see 50s for high temps, with our southern counties slightly warmer in the 60s. Winds ramp up to around 25 to 30 mph as skies remain clear and sunny. You’ll most likely want to grab a jacket/coat as you head out the door tomorrow morning.

Future Weather Discussion: Low temperatures tomorrow night heading into Wednesday morning could approach the freezing mark all across the area. If this happens it will break the previous record of April 17th measured back in 1921 and 1947 and set it now at April 21st. Beyond that, rain and storm chances are in for Thursday and Friday, and could bring another round of strong to severe storms at times as they make their way through the area. Next weekend and week are also appearing as though we’ll return to a more normal/warmer weather pattern for now as well!