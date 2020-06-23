KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Rain and storms likely overnight

As we move ahead into the overnight hours tonight we’re anticipating a potentially strong to severe line of storms to push through the Big Country.

Tonight: Beginning around 1am for our western counties, a line of storms will begin to push northwest to southeast bringing with it heavy rain, strong, straight-line wind gusts of up to 60 mph and some large hail as well. The bulk of the storms will be near Abilene and the I-20 corridor around 3am. Overnight lows are going to drop down into the upper 60s tonight.

Tuesday: Cloud cover and some on and off light showers will help keep afternoon high temps down closer to 90° which will be about a 5 to 10 degree drop from today’s high temps. Winds will be a little breezy but should stay less than 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: It’s a fairly quiet forecast after the storms expected later tonight. High temps will remain a little on the cooler side compared to last week staying generally in the mid to upper 80s and some lower 90s at times. Winds will stay calmer and quieter at generally less than 10 mph all week.