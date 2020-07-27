KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Rain chances dot the forecast this week

As we move ahead into the final days of July this week we’re not expecting any surprises for the Big Country.

Tonight: Low temps will bottom out around the mid 70s again. Winds will remain a light breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: The only surprise today could be a few showers and storms in the afternoon/early evening hours primarily. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s for the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to pick up throughout the day to around 10 to 20 mph and gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: Tropical activity is dwindling down for the current time-being. Winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph or so by Thursday afternoon and then calm down for the weekend ahead, with more isolated to scattered showers and storms possible throughout the afternoon hours Wednesday and Friday again. Seasonal temperatures are dominating this forecast period.