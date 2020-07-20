KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Seasonal temperatures and scattered rain chances possible this week!

After the scorching hot temperatures of the last week and a half, mother nature is cooling us off a little bit with some extra cloud cover and potential rain chances across the Big Country.

Tonight: Mild and quiet with overnight lows dropping down to the mid 70s mostly. Winds will relax a little to around 5 to 15 mph and we should continue to see mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: I know I said “cooling off” and have been for the last few days but afternoon high temperatures will still hover in the mid 90s mostly. That’s a far nicer improvement over 108°+ though! Winds will help with how it feels and stay a little breezy around 10 to 20 mph. We could see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon hours primarily but it won’t be anything widespread or strong.

Future Weather Discussion: The Tropics, and moreso the Gulf of Mexico is heating up again! We have two disturbances that will likely migrate into Texas over the next week or so and bring with it some extra moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, as well as some extra energy in the atmosphere that could spark off a few showers and storms over the next 7 days across the Big Country.