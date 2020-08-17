KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Seasonal temperatures and rain chances are settling in this week!

After a scorching hot week last week we’re finally looking ahead to more seasonal high temperatures and daily rain chances on the horizon.

Tonight: Mild temps will reign again across the Big Country as we dip into the mid 70s. Winds will stay at a light breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: As we progress into the week get ready for more seasonal and warm weather. High temps today will get back into the mid 90s generally with a few chances for some isolated to scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re back into a more unsettled weather pattern across the Big Country this week. Daily light to moderate rain chances will continue to dot the forecast as we push further into the month of August and the rest of this week. Temperatures will continue to stay seasonal for the foreseeable future.