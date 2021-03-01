KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Skies stay quiet as we push ahead into March!

No major weather events are expected as we move into the first week or so of March coming up!

Tonight: Most of the Big Country is going to get down into the low to mid 30s for low temps tonight. Winds stay calm with mostly clear skies expected.

Tuesday: A picture perfect day ahead! High temps will get back closer to seasonal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies stay mostly sunny with winds staying calm at around 5 to 10 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: Aside from a weak cold front by the weekend ahead, most of the Big Country is anticipating a quiet, seasonal and pleasant week ahead. No major storm systems and no major swings in temperatures are expected until at least the second week of March or beyond.