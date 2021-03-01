KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Skies stay quiet as we push ahead into March!

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

No major weather events are expected as we move into the first week or so of March coming up!

Tonight: Most of the Big Country is going to get down into the low to mid 30s for low temps tonight. Winds stay calm with mostly clear skies expected.

Tuesday: A picture perfect day ahead! High temps will get back closer to seasonal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies stay mostly sunny with winds staying calm at around 5 to 10 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: Aside from a weak cold front by the weekend ahead, most of the Big Country is anticipating a quiet, seasonal and pleasant week ahead. No major storm systems and no major swings in temperatures are expected until at least the second week of March or beyond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories