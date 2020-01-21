KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Slight rain chances with warmer weather in store!

As we move into the last full week of January, the good news is we’re not expecting another blast of cold air or anything this week. However, we are expecting rain chances and lots of wind over the next few days so it balances out for the most part!

Tonight: Aside from strong winds, cloud cover is going to move into the Big Country ahead of our rain chances Tuesday night. Temperatures will get a little chilly down near 40 degrees generally with winds staying around 10 to 20 mph overnight.

Tuesday: A cloudy and windy day is going to be a little different than we started the week Monday. Winds are going to ramp up to as high as 35 mph at times. High temps will stay in the mid 50s for most of the Big Country in the afternoon with plenty of cloud cover keeping us shaded. Rain chances will begin to move in heading into the late evening and overnight hours and last through Wednesday morning generally.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re moving ahead with what’s going to be overall a pretty nice/pleasant week for the Big Country. Scattered rain chances will move in Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning with clouds and rain chances clearing by the afternoon hours Wednesday. Temperatures are going to stay right at or just above seasonal in the 50s and lower 60s and winds, while they’ll howl through Wednesday, will also relax by the end of the week.