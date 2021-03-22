KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Stormy start to an otherwise quiet rest of the first week of Spring

After a round of showers and storms earlier today we’re anticipating relatively quiet and dry weather ahead for most of the next 5 to 7 days for the Big Country.

Tonight: Temperatures remain mild overnight in the mid to low 40s. Winds will calm down to around 5 to 15 mph and skies will begin to clear after the storms end around 8pm this evening.

Tuesday: A gorgeous Spring-time day is on the way! High temps are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s. Skies will remain sunny and winds will be a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: Wednesday could be our next target for some rain and storms depending on where the next big low pressure system is heading. For now I’m throwing in a small chance for some showers and I’ll iron out exactly what we could see in the next 24 hours or so. Temperatures stay fairly consistent in the 60s and 70s over the next several days with winds being the biggest variability for the foreseeable future.