KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Sunnier and more pleasant week ahead!

As we approach the last week of January we thankfully have a more pleasant and sunny week ahead! While we still have our ups and down in terms of temperatures and winds, the cloudy, grey skies are moving behind us for at least the next several days.

Tonight: Skies are staying clear with calm winds as temperatures dip down into the low to mid 30s. We could see a light freeze across parts of the Big Country.

Tuesday: A beautiful continuation of what was a windy Monday coming up! High temperatures today are climbing into the low to mid 60s. Winds are starting out calm but will ramp up to around 10 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph at times in the afternoon hours. An evening cold front is expected to push into the area Tuesday night that could bring some light showers and some cloud cover, but that will not last for long.

Future Weather Discussion: Our next cold front arrives by Wednesday. That will drop our temperatures again temporarily into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon but we’ll rebound back into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.