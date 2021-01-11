KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Thawing out and warming up this week!

After one the top 10 24-hour largest snowfalls in Abilene and across the Big Country, we’re getting a chance this week to thaw out, warm up and let all that snow melt.

Tonight: Very cold temperatures in the mid 20s could lead to more re-freezing of water on surfaces and create possible icy conditions heading into Tuesday morning. Winds stay calm with clear skies.

Tuesday: A beautiful day is in store as high temperatures reach back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will stay calm with plenty of sunshine expected.

Future Weather Discussion: Overall, it’s a pleasant forecast with not much in the way of clouds and rain/snow. Winds will pick up briefly by Thursday, but expect a mostly sunny forecast for this second week of the year.