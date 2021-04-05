KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Turbulent week with warm temperatures ahead!

After what was a gorgeous Easter weekend, we kicked off the first full week of April with some seasonal temps and breezy winds. Moving ahead, temperatures will fluctuate a bit along with strong gusty winds and some cold fronts moving our way as well.

Tonight: Mild temps persist as lows drop into the lower 60s. Winds remain on the breezier side all night at around 10 to 20 mph all night. Skies will remain clear all night.

Tuesday: Beautiful and hot! High temps could approach 90 degrees for some of the Big Country. Otherwise, mid to upper 80s will be the name of the high temperatures game. Winds also will become gusty, picking up to around 30 to 40 mph at times with plenty of sunny skies ahead.

Future Weather Discussion: Unfortunately, rain chances for the next several days are slim to none. Some models are hinting at a few stray showers that could spike up the humidity levels at times but nothing in the way of drought-busting, soaking rain is expected. High temps will remain above average/normal in the 80s generally for the next 5 to 7 days as well.