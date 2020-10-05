KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Unseasonably warm and dry week ahead

We’re seemingly leaving behind Fall and saying hello to the Summer season again – loosely speaking – as we move further into the month of October. No cold fronts, no rain chances and hardly any cloud cover is expected for at least the rest of this first full week of October coming up.

Tonight: Mild and cool temperatures will remain as we head into the overnight hours. Low temps will drop to around the lower 60s with a very slight breeze of around 5 to 10 mph expected. Clear skies will remain.

Tuesday: We’re in for another day of warm temperatures in the afternoon hours, with high temps peaking in the lower 90s for a lot of the Big Country. Winds will stay light at around 5 to 15 mph with more sunny skies sticking around all day.

Future Weather Discussion: Hot. Dry. Sunny. Those three words sum up the rest of the week for the Big Country and especially heading into the weekend coming up. Looking at the tropics however, tells a different story. Tropical Storm Delta and Gamma have formed in the Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico over the last couple of days. Their tracks are both expected to direct them towards the coastline of Louisiana within the next 5 to 8 days. Plenty can change but as of right now, Gamma is expected to make landfall by Friday/Saturday of this upcoming weekend, with Delta expected to approach the coastline by the end of next week. We’ll continue to keep you updated as they continue to evolve.