KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Warmer week until our next cold front!

Welcome to February! We’ve got more of an April week ahead as temperatures climb back into the 60s and 70s for at least the first half of the week before our next cold front arrives.

Tonight: Winds stay light as low temperatures dip down into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning. Skies will remain clear as well.

Tuesday: Even warmer temperatures as we move ahead into February. High temps will top out in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze at around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re anticipating a mostly quiet week ahead. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s and even 70s by Thursday before our next cold front whips on through. This one is expected to be a bit stronger and more on the “winter” side of fronts. Rain and precip chances are still slim for the net 5 to 7 days.