KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Warmest day of the year so far ahead before our next cold front sweeps through

If you’ve been waiting to feel the heat outside, tomorrow’s your chance! While we have been/got warm the last few days, tomorrow will feel more like Summer than Spring across the Big Country.

Tonight: Mild temps persist thanks to a slight breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all night. Low temps will remain in the 50s with clear skies expected.

Tuesday: We’re looking ahead to what could be the warmest day of the year so far heading our way. High temperatures are going to vary pretty wildly depending on the timing of the cold front expected in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Either way, high temps are expected in the upper 70s all the way to the upper 80s at their peak. Winds will swap from the south to the north following the cold front and remain breezy at around 10 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 35 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: Gearing up for the final days of March you’re going to want both a jacket and sunscreen. Tomorrow will be very warm, however that cold front will knock us down into the lower 60s by Wednesday and we’ll be staying in the 60s for the rest of the week coming up. Winds are going to calm down by Thursday but that will be brief relief as they’ll pick back up by the weekend ahead. It’s a mostly dry forecast, with very slim chances of seeing a brief/light isolated shower or two over the next few days.