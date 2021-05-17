KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Widespread severe weather heading into tonight

Pushing into the evening and overnight hours tonight we have elevated chances of seeing several severe thunderstorms across the Big Country. All flavors of severe are on the table – straight-line winds, large hail and even tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect until 11pm Monday night.

Tonight: There are two waves/rounds of storms as we move into the overnight hours. What we’re seeing right now will last through midnight to 1am Tuesday morning. Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms will push through the area beginning around 2-3am and lasting through the morning hours Tuesday.

Tuesday: While it’ll be a stormy start to the day for most of the Big Country, once those storms leave the area we’re going to see a large reduction in chances for severe weather and move more into a more standard rain and generic thunderstorm pattern throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be gusty at over 30 mph at times and higher when in close proximity to thunderstorms. High temps will hover around the 80 degree mark as well.

Future Weather Discussion: Severe weather will relax after tonight and tomorrow morning. We will still retain a marginal to slight risk of severe weather at least through Wednesday, but as far as the widespread severe weather with enhanced chances of tornadic activity, the worst will be tonight. Temperatures stay fairly consistent over the next several days with more daily rain chances through next weekend.