KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Wild ride as we get closer to Halloween!

More cold fronts, more swinging temperatures for this last full week of October here in the Big Country!

Tonight: Another slightly cooler than normal night is heading our way with low temps dropping into the low to mid 50s. Winds will lighten up overnight to around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: We’ve got a beautiful day ahead, with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 70s! Winds are going to be fairly light around 5 to 10 mph with clear blue skies the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: Another series of cold fronts is set to take over the Big Country this week. 70s and 80s will stick around for the next couple of days, but by Wednesday night, a strong cold front will pass through, dropping temperatures down as cool as the 30s by Friday. We’ll continue to see a relatively dry forecast, although by Thurday and Friday we could see some showers and storms come back into the forecast.