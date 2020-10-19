KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Windy and warm next few days ahead!

After an unassumingly strong cold front yesterday that knocked temps for some down into the 60s we’re anticipating a quick rebound back into the 80s by tomorrow most of the rest of this week.

Tonight: Low temps tonight will bottom out in the 40s and 50 for the entire area. Winds will remain light at around 5-15 mph and skies are expected to clear up a bit.

Tuesday: Expect more cloud cover that will fade in and out throughout the day and it could be accompanied by some areas of mist and drizzle, similar to today.. This will help temperatures get back into the lower 80s for the afternoon hours. Wind will reverse course, switching to the south at around 10 to 20 mph and gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re staying relatively consistent in terms of winds and temperatures through Thursday before our next cold front that will drop out temps again heading into the weekend. Aside from that, rain chances will manifest mostly in the form of light mist/drizzle and maybe a few showers at times throughout the next 5 to 7 days.