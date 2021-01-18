KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Windy today, cloudy and wet the rest of the week

I hope you were able to get outside today and this past weekend to enjoy the gorgeous sunny skies and pleasant temperatures! Moving ahead, a cold front tonight will bring temperatures down a notch – at least for the next couple of days – as well as introduce daily rain chances to finish out the week.

Tonight: An overnight cold front will pass through the area, bringing with it strong winds again. Low temps tonight will bottom out in the low 40s with winds getting up to around 10 to 20 mph by the time you wake up on Tuesday. Expect cloud cover to move in as well.

Tuesday: All around a very different day than Monday was. High temperatures will likely top out in the mid 40s with winds topping out around 30 to 35 mph gusts at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with light/isolated showers expected in the afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: This cold front will shake things up quite a bit for the entire week ahead. To start, much more cloud cover is expected. Daily rain chances beginning as early as tomorrow will move into the Big Country throughout the rest of the week and even into the weekend. No severe weather is expected and we’ll see mostly isolated showers/storms with sometimes scattered showers passing through the area at times each day. Rainfall totals could amount to as much as .5″ to 1″ over the next several days.