KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Winter storm expected to impact the Big Country mid-week!

We’ve been waiting on our first big round of winter weather to arrive and here it comes! Our next cold front arrives in the morning tomorrow and with it, much colder temperatures, rain/ice/snow chances for most, if not all, of the Big Country and strong winds. Prepare now because after tomorrow we’ll have a couple of days of sub-freezing temperatures as well.

Tonight: Heading into the overnight hours we’ll continue to stay calm and clear. Temps will stay mild in the 50s generally which is well above normal for this time of year. It’ll be the last relatively comfortable night for a while, so enjoy it!

Tuesday: We’re kicking off the day with our next cold front! It’ll sweep through, keeping temperatures stable for an hour or two before we start to see temps drop down to the 30s by the evening hours. Even though it might be mild to start, you’ll definitely want a heavy jacket in preparation for the dropping temperatures. Winds are also going to pick up by the evening hours, dropping wind chill values well below freezing before the night even begins. Rain and snow chances will begin to pick up by around 10 to 11pm and last throughout the night and heading into Thursday.

Future Weather Discussion: All eyes are on what’s going to happen over the next 48 hours or so. Cold front Tuesday morning will cool temperatures all day. Our precip chances kick in tomorrow evening and will last through the first half of Wednesday and possibly even linger into the afternoon and evening hours. Most of us will begin with rain that will then transition into either a wintry mix or snow at some point, as overnight lows are going to drop well below freezing pretty early on, possibly by midnight Tuesday night for a lot of the area. This will likely create hazardous travel for Wednesday and possibly even into Thursday as temps will stay below freezing until Thursday midday or later.