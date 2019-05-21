KRBC Storm Team Live Stream

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories go into effect across the Big Country from noon today to 7:00 pm. Dangerous heat is expected today as high temperatures will soar to has high as 105°-110° this afternoon. Abilene's high is 108°, which will be the hottest temperatures we have seen this year and also break a record high temperature. The record high temperature for today is 104° set in 1952. Skies will remain sunny today with windy conditions. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated today, as it will be easy to become exhausted and dehydrated in the heat today. Avoid time outdoors and drink plenty of water.

Rain and thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning in the eastern Big Country with weakening thunderstorms moving in from the north. The rest of Tuesday will remain partly sunny with highs around 100° still and another chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.