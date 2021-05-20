KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Another gorgeous day tomorrow with weekend rain chances ahead

This week has been every bit of the word “variety”. We’ve seen extremely large hail, tornadoes, both warm and cool temperatures and also plenty of sunshine as well! Moving into Friday and close out the week we’ve got some more great weather similar to today in store.

Tonight: Mild and humid temps will persist as we stay in the 60s overnight. Winds will pick up slightly to around 10 to 20 mph with partly cloudy skies possible.

Friday: A beautiful day as high temperatures peak in the mid 80s. Winds will stay breezy at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph. Skies should remain mostly sunny to sunny all day with just some passing clouds expected.