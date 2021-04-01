KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Beautiful Easter weekend ahead

If you’ve got outdoor plans over the Easter weekend, plan ahead for some strong winds and pleasant weather in general.

Tonight: Chilly but not as cold as last night. Low temps will drop into the 40s for most of the area. Winds will stay calm with clear skies.

Friday: A beautiful day is in store for the Big Country! High temps will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The sun will be out all day with winds kicking up to around 20 to 30 mph gusts throughout the afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: It’s still a dominantly dry forecast for the next several days. Winds pick up to a strong breeze after today for the foreseeable future, with high pressure continuing to get comfortable in the Big Country over the next week or so. Next week is looking rather warm and hot, as high temps could continue to get closer to the 90 degree mark at times.