KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Beautiful Friday with rain chances beginning by the weekend

While we move ahead into the middle of May this weekend, we are expecting to see at least some sunshine heading into Friday before daily rain chances move in beginning Saturday and likely lasting through middle to late next week.

Tonight: Cool temps abound as lows drop into the 50s across the area. Skies will continue to clear with calm winds of less than 15 mph expected.

Friday: A beautiful day ahead! High temps will reach around 80 degrees, skies should remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy and winds will pick up a bit to around 25 mph gusts at times.

Future Weather Discussion: As we push into the weekend and next week an active weather pattern will settle in. Low pressure off to our north paired with a more distinct dry-line will help to spark daily afternoon showers/storms for the next several days. While widespread severe weather isn’t anticipated at least for Saturday, we could certainly see a few storms get to severe levels at times over the next week or so.