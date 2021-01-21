KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Brief break from rain tomorrow with more rain possible this weekend

We’ve had on and off sprinkles throughout the day today, with just a few actual organized showers across the area. Clouds have remained and will likely remain through the weekend before we see some sunshine next week.

Tonight: Mild and calm again as temperatures get down into the lower 40s. Winds stay at less than 15 mph all night with skies remaining cloudy. A cold front will be coming through later tonight to cool things off tomorrow.

Friday: We’ve got a beautiful but still cloudy day ahead! High temperatures are heading back for the upper 40s and lower 50s with cloudy skies persisting. Winds are expected to stay at a light breeze at around 5 to 15 mph. Expect to see more light shower activity throughout the day again!

Future Weather Discussion: Gearing up for the weekend you’re going to want to plan for some rain in the forecast at times throughout the weekend. High temperatures will spike by Sunday back into the low to mid 70s. Skies will clear out heading into the upcoming week with rain chances being left behind as well.