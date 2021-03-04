KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold front tomorrow cools us off for the weekend ahead

Unfortunately, this warm and gorgeous weather won’t last forever. Our next cold front arrives Friday morning, bringing with it more strong wind gusts out of the north and cooler temperatures for the entire weekend ahead.

Tonight: More mild temps prevail as most of the area stays in the lower 50s. Winds will remain breezy at around 10 to 20 mph with partly cloudy skies remaining as well.

Friday: Even with a cold front passing through in the morning, temperatures will only drop down to where we technically should be this time of year. High temps will climb into the lower 60s for most of us which is pretty typical/seasonal. Winds are expected to gust upwards of 30 to 35 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Similar to Thursday, there’s a slight chance for a handful of light showers to drop some sprinkles across the Big Country at times, but nothing substantial in terms of rainfall is expected.

Future Weather Discussion: Yet again, this 7-day forecast has almost no interesting/crazy weather patterns ahead. Consistent weather with a nice warm up through next week will persist after this cold front cools us off closer to seasonal high temps for the weekend.