KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold front whiplash as we head into the next several days

We’re looking ahead to a pretty wild forecast coming up! Temperatures are going to fluctuate daily by around 10 to 20 degrees over the next several days, so get ready!

Tonight: Mild and windy at times as low temps bottom out around the 60 degree mark. Winds will gust briefly this evening before settling down a bit to around 10 to 20 mph all night.

Friday: The hottest day of the year so far is on the way! High temps will climb back into the low to mid 90s, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of areas get close to 100 degrees at times. Winds will pick up by the evening hours thanks to a cold front passing through. We could see gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph at times in the evening hours.

Future Weather Discussion: For the first time this month I’m finally able to say that we officially have rain chances back in! Another cold front will sweep through the area Monday that will not only knock our temperatures down to fairly cool levels (60s and lower 70s) but also introduce more widespread shower and storm chances across the area by the middle of next week.