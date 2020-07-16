KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Continued cooling will lead to more 90s and less triple digits

I know. It’s not exactly “cool” or anything close to resembling that word outside right now or any time in the foreseeable future. But, mid and upper 90s are certainly better than the 105°+ days we saw earlier this week!

Tonight: Low temps will reach down into the mid 70s with a breezy and humid night ahead as well. Winds will reach to around 5 to 15 mph out of the south.

Friday: We’ve got a gorgeous end to this really HOT week coming up. If we’re lucky, high temps will stay in the upper 90s and maybe see a few low 100s for high temps in the afternoon. Winds will continue to slide downward, with around 10 to 20 mph winds expected all day.

Future Weather Discussion: As our heat wave continues to subside, temperatures are making a general return back to normal afternoon highs for this time of year. Winds will continue to slow down a bit to around 5 to 15 mph over the weekend and into next week as well.