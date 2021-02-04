KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Cooler temps prevail as we move further into February

After an extremely warm start to the month and the week we’re finally cooling off back down closer to seasonal temperatures heading into the weekend and next week.

Tonight: Low temps will cool off more than last nights temps did. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds relax to less than 10 mph with mostly clear skies sticking around.

Friday: Temperatures are going to continue to slide closer to 60 degrees for a lot of the area. Winds are staying calm throughout the day at around 5 to 10 mph and plenty of sunshine to go with it!

Future Weather Discussion: A series of moderating cold fronts are expected over the next several days. Winds are going to ramp up again by the weekend and early next week before the strongest cold front of this 7 day forecast sweeps on through Monday into Tuesday. Next week, high temperatures will drop down into the 40s and potentially 30s although little to no precip is expected for the extended forecast.