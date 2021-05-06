KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Even warmer and still sunny until Mother’s Day

While there are changes brewing as we push into Mother’s Day weekend, I am anticipating a relatively dry, warm and sunny weekend to celebrate all of the moms out there!

Tonight: Mild temperatures persist as lows drop only into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Winds will stay a little breezy at around 5 to 15 mph all night with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as well.

Friday: Another beautiful, albeit even warmer day ahead! High temps are climbing back into the 80s and even lower 90s for a few across the Big Country. Winds are also climbing to around 25 to 30 mph all day with plenty of sunshine ahead as well.

Future Weather Discussion: A beautiful weekend is on the way for Mother’s Day! Temperatures will continue to climb through Sunday with another cold front and rain chances moving through the area as early as Sunday evening/night and into the first half of the week next week.