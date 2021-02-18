KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Extended warming and thawing trend settles in over the next several days

We are FINALLY breaking out of this deep-freeze pattern we’ve been stuck in for over 9 days now. Temperatures will get back to more seasonal highs, snow will begin to melt and all will be back to normal by the weekend and early next weekend in terms of weather.

Tonight: Our last night of frigid temperatures is on the way. Lows will bottom out close to single digits and lower teens. Winds will stay calm with clear skies expected.

Friday: What a way to close out this historic week! Sunny skies with high temperatures climbing back into 40s by the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy, but mid 40s will likely feel nice and warm especially in the sunshine!

Future Weather Discussion: Now, don’t read into this too much – we have a cold front over the weekend and another one around the middle of next week. Don’t worry though! These aren’t expected to be nearly as strong/potent as the one that brought us all of this historic weather over the last week and a half. High temperatures over the next week are expected to remain largely in the 50s, with tomorrow’s high in the 40s and possibly even some lower 70s at times next week. Plenty of sunny skies are in store in this forecast as well.