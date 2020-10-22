KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Extreme temperatures swings are heading our way!

After an unseasonably warm October so far, Mother Nature is on a path to correct that by introducing a pair of unusually strong cold fronts over the next 5 to 7 days.

Tonight: Our next cold front is expected later this evening and into the morning hours of Friday. This will allow for temperatures in the morning for the Big Country to stay fairly mild depending on where you live. If you’re further north/west expect a chilly start to the day in the 40s, if you’re in the South/East, expect a more mild start in the 60s and 70s. Expect winds to pick up behind the front as well.

Friday: Strong winds will persist all day at up to 30 to 35 mph gusts at times. This will keep wind chills down in the 30s for most of the day as well. Temperatures will also be dropping throughout the day, getting down into the 40s and even 30s at times on Friday. No matter how you slice it, you’ll want to be bundled up and hopefully able to stay inside as much as you can tomorrow!

Future Weather Discussion: This cold front will be relatively short lived, as by Saturday we’re warming back up to the 60s and even lower 70s with calmer winds and plenty of sunshine.

The next big cold front will hit after a warm and sunny Sunday. This will be the stronger and colder of the two. Temperatures will plummet from the 80s on Sunday down to the 40s and 30s on Monday. We’re also introducing rain chances that could, depending on the temperatures, turn into potential frozen precip Monday and Tuesday primarily.