KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Frozen precip is likely through the weekend

After another round of freezing rain and sleet this morning we’ll continue that over the next few days and mix in some snow over the weekend ahead!

Tonight: Temperatures are remaining well below freezing for the entire Big Country in the low to mid 20s. Winds will quiet down to around 5 to 10 mph overall. Expect cloudy skies and a small chance for some more persistent drizzle. We aren’t expecting much in the way of measurable precip tonight.

Friday: Kicking off the weekend in style! Temperatures will remain below 30 degrees for the majority of the Big Country all day. More chances for sleet and freezing rain are expected throughout the day which will just add on to what’s already fallen and accumulated over the last couple of days. Winds are going to be the kicker though, picking up to around 10 to 20 mph and gusting around 25 mph. This will lead to wind chills as cold as the single digits and lower teens, so make sure you bundle up!

Future Weather Discussion: Even more extremely cold air is expected over the weekend ahead. Mixed with it the potential for snow and we’re looking at a weekend prime for staying inside and cozying up by a fire with the heater on blast. Our best snow chances are lining up for Saturday night and Sunday with around 2″-4″ of snow expected at this time. Winds are also going to be ramping up heading into Presidents Day which could lead to wind chills far below 0° at times.