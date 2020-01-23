KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Gorgeous weekend setting up for the Big Country!

While it’s not going to be ALL sunshine and pleasant weather, we’ve got a great weekend in store to get outside and just enjoy this warmer than seasonal weather!

Tonight: A fairly chilly night is heading our way! Temperatures are going to drop into the mid 30s for a lot of us, giving us a shot at a light freeze at for parts of the Big Country overnight. Winds will relax to calm.

Friday: As we move into our last day of the week we’ve got some more great weather in store! High temps are going to get back to the mid 60s for most of us. Winds will stay light and relaxed mostly with plenty of sunshine the entire day.

Future Weather Discussion: This beautiful warm and Spring-like weather isn’t sticking around a whole lot longer. As we move into next week we’ve got a cold front heading our way, knocking us down from the lower 70s Monday into the 50s for most of next week. We could see a few light showers on Saturday but mostly south of the I-20 corridor.