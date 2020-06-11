KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Hot and consistent weather will stay for the foreseeable future

It’s that time of year again – high pressure will dominate our forecast pattern for at least the next 5 to 7 days a likely even longer than that.

Tonight: Another mild night with low temps hovering in the mid 60s. We’ll keep a light breeze but that’s about it!

Friday: Expect another summer-like afternoon and day in general with high temps getting back into the mid 90s. Winds will stay breezy around 10 to 20 mph out of the south.

Future Weather Discussion: As I said earlier, high pressure will remain dominant over the next several days and even into the start of summer likely on June 20th. Highs will stay in the mid 90s for the next 5 to 7 days as well.