KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Much warmer temperatures and some storms heading our way tomorrow

As we push closer the last weekend of April we’re gearing up for a quick spike in temperatures and some potential showers and storms to go with that by tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight: More mild temps will stick around as lows drop into the 50s again. Winds remain light at around 5 to 15 mph with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday: Get ready for a sticky and hot mess of a day! High temps will climb anywhere from the low 70s all the way to the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. This large variation is thanks to some showers and storms expected to pop up mostly in our eastern counties but could also include the more central counties too. Rain cooled air and cloud cover will drop temperatures in some areas and the sunnier areas will climb higher than others.

Future Weather Discussion: This will be a quick and brief rain and storm event and even still only mostly for our eastern counties. Once the rain moves out, we’re left with a dry line splitting the area and quiet weather ahead for the next several days. An overnight cold front into Saturday is going to cool us slightly by Saturday but we’ll remain in the 70s and 80s for the foreseeable future across the Big Country. We could also see another round of showers and storms by Tuesday of next week. Spring is really hitting its stride as we move close to the start of May.