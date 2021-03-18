KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Quieter and calmer weather is sticking around for the weekend ahead

After a round of storms, extremely gusty winds and even just regular strong breezy winds over the past few days, the Big Country is finally getting to settle into a pleasant and mild weather pattern for the next few days until our next rain chances Monday.

Tonight: Calm and cold, overnight lows will drop down into the mid 30s. This could create some light frost across the coldest parts of the Big Country by the morning hours.

Friday: We’ve got a gorgeous way to end the week! High temps will stay on the slightly cool side in the low to mid 60s. Winds will stay below 20 mph all day with plenty of sunshine sticking around as well!

Future Weather Discussion: Apart from the slow and mild warm up for the weekend ahead, not much is expected to change until Monday of next week. Winds will calm down, high temps are expected to climb into the lower 70s by Sunday and sunny skies are forecasted until Sunday night. By Monday, another round of showers and storms is expected for the Big Country that could bring more rumbles of thunder and bolts of lightning our way.